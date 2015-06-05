Asus Transformer T100HA: Cheap, chic and bang-up-to-date (hands-on)

Asus announced a plethora of devices at the Computex show this year and the T100HA drew some considerable attention. Not because it's the fanciest looking tablet-meets-laptop around, but because it promises plenty for what is likely to be an affordable $400 price point.

Just like the popular T100 Chi predecessor, the T100HA is a detachable 2-in-1 device with 10.1-inch screen. This time around it features a quad-core Cherry Trail X5 Atom processor, up to 4GB of RAM and between 32GB and 128 GB on the SSD, depending on the model you go for. It'll be out just in time to show off Windows 10 too.

Asus promises a healthy 14 hours battery life, and with a USB Type-C port this is going to have top-notch data transfer capability. There's also a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel one on the rear.

In the hand and the T100HA is pretty light and thin too, weighing in at just 580g on the tablet (it's just a shade over a kilo with the dock) and just 8.45mm thick.

So what are the downsides? The keys on the dock are pretty small and would definitely take some practice to get to a reasonable level of accuracy while typing, but this is common in this size.

It also doesn't feel like it could take too many knocks either, but again, that's a common trade-off for the lightness, thinness and budget materials used.

On the plus side we like the trackpad which felt slick and responsive in use. We also noted that the function keys now include an airplane mode key and a sleep key, which we thought was a nice touch.

All in all, the Transformer Book T100HA looks like a great addition to the range. Available in four colours - white, grey, aqua blue, and pink - the release date is expected to be around the "back-to-school" timeframe.

If that $400 price tag holds true then this bang-up-to-date detachable will most likely be rocking many a Uni students' backpacks come the autumn.