Asus MeMO Pad 10 hands-on: tablet looks pretty in pink, launches alongside MeMO Pad 8

In among the wash of black and white tablets at this year's IFA electronics show in Berlin, Asus caught our attention by showing off the new MeMO Pad 10 in a dashing pink finish. Also announced alongside is the smaller MeMO Pad 8, but we were only able to catch a play with the white-finish version of that one.

That 10-inch screen delivers a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution which is reasonable, but not exactly brilliant. That's wrapped up in a shiny plasticky shell that weighs in at 522g - only a little lighter than something like an iPad mini. But the Asus lacks the quality, it feels more budget. So it's the pink blush that's really selling it.

Saying that, it's a likeable tablet and comes equipped with a quad-core 1.6Ghz processor to deliver plenty of on-board power. The Android operating system also makes for familiar, easy use. Add a microSD card slot and it's possible to expand that 8/16GB on-board storage significantly for not much more cash.

Due in November, the Asus MeMO Pad 10 will depend on its as yet unknown price to achieve success we reckon. It's another middling tablet device that doesn't wow - except for that pink finish. But if middling suits you just fine then there are black and white options also available.