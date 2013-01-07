Asus Transformer AiO P1801 is a Win 8 desktop by day, giant Android tablet by night, we go hands-on

You know that moment when you are sitting in front of your 18.5-inch all-in-one desktop computer and you just really want to grab the monitor and turn it into an Android Jelly Bean tablet and go and play games or surf the web from the sofa?

Well Asus has the answer, with the Asus Transformer AiO P1801, launched at CES in Las Vegas for those who apparently want to have their cake and eat it.

If you are still boggling over what the heck this all means or why you would want to do it, don't worry - you are not alone.

It's the same thought we had when we first got to see the new device ahead of its release to unsuspecting consumers around the world and probably not what Google or Microsoft envisioned for their operating systems.

The idea is that by day it’s a regular computer that lets you do all the usual Windows 8 stuff, be it work, play, or whatever. Come night though, and you can turn the computer into a massive Android tablet that makes the Nexus 7 almost passable as a phone.

The system's are instantly switched by the press of a button and there is a handle around the back to let you carry the tablet element around as if it were a briefcase.

You can use the Windows 8 element on the screen away from the desktop element, though you'll have to do it via a Wireless Direct connection, but you can plug in a further monitor to the desktop base so you could use the Windows 8 OS while the tablet is playing nice with Android.

Aside from the initial thoughts of doubling the tablet as a drinks tray, in fairness to Asus it all works as expected.

The tablet is fast, the Windows 8 desktop computer is fast, and everything works as promised. We're just struggling to grasp why - especially when it costs $1,500 when it launches in the US soon.