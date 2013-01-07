  1. Home
Asus VivoTab ME400: The Win 8 tablet that hopes to replicate Nexus 7 success

Asus is hoping to replicate the success of the Nexus 7 for Windows 8 users with a new Windows 8 tablet - the VivoTab ME400.

Launched at CES in Las Vegas, and promised in UK stores for £499 by the end of the month, the new tablet will be powered by an Intel Atom Z2760 Dual Core 1.8Ghz processor and come with 2GB of RAM.

Coming in two flavours, there will be 64GB and 32GB storage options for the 10.1-inch 16:9 1366 x 768 resolution ratio screen.

The VivoTab (also known as the VivoTab Smart) will pack a rear-facing 8-megapixel camera with flash and 1080p video recording and a - megapixel camera for video chats around the front.

Where Asus is hoping the VivoTab ME400 will be a success is that it will give you the full power of Windows 8 rather than Windows RT as found on the Microsoft Surface, and promises 9.5 hours of battery life from a single charge.

In a further move to get you to ditch your laptop completely, owners of the VivoTab will be able to buy a smart cover keyboard combo for £79. Although the keyboard doesn't physically attach to the tablet, it should make it a lot easier to do some real work on the go.

Asus has told Pocket-lint that it expects sales of tablets to outperform its laptop business in 2013. If the ME400 is a success - and judging by our brief time with the device there is no reason to believe it won't be -This could be a great year for Asus.

