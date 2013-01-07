  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews
    4. >
  4. Asus tablet reviews

Asus Nexus 7 dock announced, £24.99, coming soon, we go hands-on

|
1/8 Pocket-lint
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Asus has announced a new docking station for the Nexus 7 tablet at CES in Las Vegas.

The new dock is as simple as it sounds, and gives Nexus 7 owners a chance to prop up there 7-inch tablet in landscape mode on a desk or bedside table.

asus nexus 7 dock announced 24 99 coming soon we go hands on image 3

Around the back you'll find a micro USB socket, and a headphone jack to let you connect it to a speaker. Weighty enough to sit comfortably on the tablet, the new dock will be out in the UK in the coming weeks and will cost aroun £24.99, Asus tells Pocket-lint.

Not a must-have, but will certainly appeal to those who got the award-winning tablet for Christmas.

UPDATE: Asus has got in touch to say that the original price they gave us was wrong. The docking station in the UK will cost £24.99. We have corrected the article to reflect the new price. 

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments