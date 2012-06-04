Asus Transformer AiO pictures and hands-on

When Jonney Shih first unveiled the Transformer AiO on stage during the Asus press conference at Computex in Taipei most of the collected media, including Pocket-lint, weren't really that impressed by the rather awkward and cheap-looking system that was hidden underneath a dark cloth. This quickly changed when the Asus chairman pulled the 18.4-inch screen out if its dock.

The Transformer AiO is something of an ugly duckling, because the system doesn’t really impress in terms of looks as a desktop PC and to call it chunky in tablet mode is an understatement.

As you can see from the pictures, it also has a rather big bulge around the back as well, but this is for a good reason.

Inside that bulge is a discrete graphics card from Nvidia - so in other words you’ll be able to play games as well as watch HD video content and what not on the Transformer AiO.

It also sports a built-in TV-tuner and what we think is an HDMI input, so you could in theory connect your console to the Transformer AiO, take the display and your wireless console controller with you and sit out in the garden and play games.

The tablet part sports a micro HDMI port, as well as a microSD card slot and what should be a USB host port, plus a headphone jack. In addition to the already mentioned ports, the main unit has four USB 3.0 ports, a memory card slot and a pair of audio jacks on the left-hand side, a network port around the back and an optical drive and a USB 2.0 port on the right-hand side.

We can see this being a popular product with families, just as long as it hits a reasonable price point. But one thing it isn’t, is a tablet.

As a portable display that can be used around the house it’s not a bad concept, but we really can’t see anyone going for this over a regular tablet, because the tablet part is simply too big and unwieldy.

It’s also far less impressive than some other AiO’s, but its ability to boot into Android might have some appeal and this is clearly a product for those who have many different needs that don’t fit into any current device on the market.