Asus Transformer Pad Infinity pictures and hands-on

The Asus Transformer Pad Infinity has just been announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Pocket-lint was on hand at the launch to check out the new Android-powered tablet.

Sitting at the top of the new Transformer Prime pile, the Transformer Pad replaces - or should we say is reborn - from the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime HD we saw at CES only in January, with a new processor and some other new tricks up its sleeve.

If you are worried that the move will have left some early adopters out in the cold, don't be - the Prime HD never made it to market as far as we know, so that means the Infinity is the new undisputed king of the crop from Asus in the tablet stakes. 

For the wait - it is expected to reach us in April in the UK and in Q3 in the US for the LTE version - the new Transformer Pad Infinity is the first tablet to offer full HD quality via its in-built Super IPS+ display, clocking in at a massive 1920x1200 resolution and a seriously impressive 600nit brightnesses that in the flesh really is as pretty as the spec sounds.

The 3G and 4G tablets, will be powered by the dual-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm MSM 8960 Snapdragon S4 (Krait). The Wi-fi-only version, on the other hand, uses the quad-core 1.6GHz nVidia Tegra 3 system on a chip.

We weren't able to give the tablet a thorough going over - we will save that for the Asus Transformer Pad Infinity review we are already planning - but in our brief play the models we managed to grab were quick and nimble.

With a strong focus on keeping the "Zen design philosophy", the Asus Transformer Pad Infinity tablet is well built, looks good, and should perform when it's in your hands.

If you've been lusting after the Transformer or the Transformer Prime and want the best, this is now the new toy to go for. 

