Asus 3D Eee Pad MeMO: Glasses-free tablet 3D, we go hands-on

Asus has confirmed that its MeMO tablet, first announced at CES in January, will be getting a new screen ahead of its launch later this year and Pocket-lint's in Taipei to check it out.

The new Honeycomb powered Eee Pad MeMO 3D was announced at the company's keynote speach at this years Computex, in Taipei.

The tablet will now sport a 7-inch glasses-less IPS display running at an oh so nice 1280 x 800 resolution. Those needing a quick recap that's a boost in resolution and an extra dimension.

The fourth tablet in Asus's lineup, the Eee Pad MeMO 3D, joins the Transformer as their two flagship Android devices.

The MeMO was first announced at CES in Las Vegas in January without the 3D screen, however as more and more companies, like HTC and LG, move to a 3D mobile experience, it's clear Asus doesn't want to get left behind.

Similar to the HTC Flyer, the MeMO 3D is to include a stylus which is said to be used in portrait orientation for taking notes. Rather than running entirely in 3D, something which would presumably place a pretty heavy drain on your eyes, the device has a switchable 3D mode.

The tablet seems to switch between 3D and a normal Android Honeycomb setup via orientation, with portrait keeping things 2D and landscape for glasses-free 3D media viewing.

Also included in the package according to Asus is a MeMIC bluetooth hands-free kit for those who think a staring at a glasses free 3D 7-inch tablet on the bus won't look geeky enough already.

Fan of glasses-free 3D? Or is the 3DS painful to play? let us know...