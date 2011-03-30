Asus Eee Pad Transformer priced and dated - we go hands on

Asus has filled us in with the release details for its Honeycomb hybrid tablet, the Asus Eee Pad Transformer - it'll be hitting next week and will cost you less than £380.

And, despite early concerns, the 10.1-inch tablet will be rocking Android 3.0, with the Taiwanese tech giant staying true to its word that if Honeycomb was available then it would be on board.

When Pocket-lint first got some hands-on time with the Transformer over in Vegas at CES it was running an earlier version of Android but at the official launch event in London on Wednesday, we had some playtime with a device running Android 3.0. And it was everything we expected and more.

Well, maybe not more, but Honeycomb certainly doesn't leave you wanting - it really is Android tablet friendly for the first time.

And the Transformer also has the unique (from a Honeycomb point of view at least) option of becoming a notebook like machine when docked into the fully functional keyboard.

What's more, the keyboard has its own battery and can charge the tablet when its power is running low - giving you up to a whopping 16 hours of total battery time.

The back of the tablet features a non-slip lid and the Corning Gorilla glass should help to see that your screen is never scratched by the keys when closed up.

Plus, it's packing 1GB of RAM and an Nvidia Tegra 2 dual core processor and has no issues playing back 1080p footage - you can even out this to your TV using the HDMI port.

There's front and rear facing cameras (1.2-megapixel and 5-megapixel) and it also boasts 3D stereo SRS sound. For storage you're looking at a 16GB or 32GB options.

For the price (£379 for the 16GB version, £429 for the 32GB one and £50 for the keyboard dock) the Eee Pad Transformer has a good shot at making a good impression in the ever expanding tablet arena. Especially with the docking and folding option, which may be enough to convince some tablet doubters.

It's out on 6 April - pre-orders on Amazon and Ebuyer are live now.