Asus Eee MeMo hands-on

Asus has launched a bevy of tablets at this years CES in Las Vegas and we tracked down the Asus MeMo to find out what it’s all about and whether you should start saving up for it.

Taking on the Samsung Galaxy Tab, the Asus Eee Pad MeMo is a 7-inch 1024 x 600 resolution capacitive display, powered by a dual core 1.2GHz Qualcomm 8260 processor.

Other hardware specs include 512MB of RAM, 8GB to 64GB of solid state storage, GPS, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G, a 1.2MP front-facing camera and a 5MP rear-facing camera with an LED flash. There’s a G-sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and light sensor. There is also mini-HDMI to hook up to your TV.

Running Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) the new tablet will offer 1080p playback and offer support for a digitiser pen (stylus) that lets you write rather than having to rely on your finger typing skills with the on board keyboard.

The metal stylus features a rubberised tip that works by pressing down onto the keyboard and convincing the device that it’s your finger. The harder you press the thicker the pen’s ink. It’s going to be great for those who like to draw or illustrate their ideas.

The stylus does stand the Asus MeMo apart from the other Android powered tablets like the Motorola Xoom and the Toshiba tablet also launched at CES this year.

When not in use it slides into the design so if you really aren’t fussed you can forget its even there.

Build quality is good, although the design doesn’t stand out from the crowd and the truckload of other tablets also released at the show.

Software wise the device we were playing with had Android 2.2 installed. It’s been a common occurrence at the show. With Asus promising Honeycomb for the launch you theoretically shouldn’t see Froyo on the device at all.

What you will see though is the Asus WaveShare experience. WaveShare brings with it plenty of dedicated apps like an ebook reader as well as funky feature like a battery meter and accelerometer built into the wallpaper if that’s your thing. The higher the water level the more battery power you have left. It’s clever.

With a June launch slated for the Asus Eee MeMo it's a long time to wait for the tablet to come out and their will be plenty of choice that the Asus model will have to compete against.

Whether it will have the power and the desirability factor from consumers to succeed is going to be a tough call.