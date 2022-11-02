Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) review: Best in class

(Pocket-lint) - Apple refreshed its iPad line in October with a 10th generation of the standard iPad, coupled with new models of the iPad Pro - both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch variants.

While the iPad (10th generation) got a design shake up though - and a great one at that - the upgrades to the iPad Pro models were internal rather than external.

That's no bad thing though, because the iPad Pro's design was already great and the M2 chip upgrade on this model makes it a bottomless pit of power. That power comes with a very steep price tag though - especially for the 12.9-inch model - so is it worth it and should you buy it? Here's our review.

Our quick take The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) is by all accounts, a phenomenal tablet. It isn't perfect - it's doesn't change up the design compared to its predecessor, the battery isn't as good as other iPad models and the iPadOS software continues to have limitations compared to macOS - but there is an awful lot to love here. The screen is quite simply glorious, there is so much power under the hood with the M2 chip that most users will struggle to really test its limits and though the design remains the same, it's still an excellent design. Apple has made its best tablet even better with the 2022 model and while you pay a very high price for it, it's an exceptional device that is not only best in its class but truly delivers - with plenty more in the bank for when you demand that little bit extra. If you're after a Pro tablet, you are looking right at it.

4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended For Stunning Mini LED display

Huge amounts of power from M2 chip

Easy to use

Lovely design

Excellent performance Against Expensive (especially in some countries)

Base storage is low for cost

Front camera should have moved

Battery life not exceptional

Superior design

Same design as 2021 model

Silver or Space Grey colours

Dimensions: 281 x 215 x 6.4mm

Weight: 682g (Wi-Fi), 685g (5G)

Apple sticks with the same design as the predecessor of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch - and the model before that - but that design is an excellent one. It's a classic case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" and while some minor changes could perhaps have been implemented this time around, the fact is they weren't so if you have the 2021 model, this year's model is identical.