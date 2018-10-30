Apple iPad Pro (2018) initial review: Time to replace the laptop

Apple has announced two new iPad Pro models at its "creativity" event in Brooklyn, New York. The new models promise better performance, Face ID, and a new design among other things as the company looks to blur the lines between how we work on the go and how we keep ourselves entertained.

But are they any good? Pocket-lint was at the New York event to find out.

New 11-inch display size

Buttonless edge-to-edge display

USB-C charging

It's been a while since the iPad design has drastically changed, but changed it has with the 2018 iPad Pro models. They've taken a much more angular design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, albeit one that is much thinner - with each model just 5.9mm thick.

The design tweaks, including the removal of the Touch ID button, will see the iPad Pro come in two sizes. The new 11-inch model is roughly the same size as the previous 10.5-inch model and the 12.9-inch version that will be smaller than the previous 12.9-inch model it replaces.

In the flesh those sizes changes make a huge difference. The iPads are noticeably thinner while both having a good distribution of weight meaning they don't feel as heavy as they perhaps should at first glance. The biggest difference is in the 12.9-inch model. It's still very large, but nowhere near as large as previously and that's going to make it a lot more practical when it comes to working on the move.

Having used the iPad Pro 10.5 extensively, the new 11-inch model is great. It's the same physical footprint as before, but now giving you more display. These size changes are thanks to the huge reduction in the bezel around the outside of the display, which makes a massive difference to the feel of the device.

The reduction of those bezels also means there's a greater sense of an edge-to-edge experience, but there's enough space in the bezels for the Face ID cameras for unlocking. Naturally, there's no Touch ID/home button, against saving space, but also moving the iPad forward in some parity with the recent iPhone models.

In the flesh that means you might struggle to understand which way up the iPad should be held. Put simply there is no wrong way to hold the new iPads - iOS 12.1 automatically switches to match the way you are holding it.

In a move designed to appeal to people wanting better connectivity with their iPad, Apple has switched away from Lightning to USB Type-C and that instantly makes it much more accessible when playing with other devices. You’ll be able to connect to cameras, external monitors, or even use it to charge your iPhone.

There is no 3.5mm headphone jack and no wireless charging.

Face ID works in portrait and landscape

Animoji and Memoji come to iPad

The biggest change to the iPad Pro's cameras is the addition of Face ID to the mix. While that will appeal to those looking for a quicker way to unlock their iPad in the same way users have been doing on the new iPhone, it also means that users will be able to use Animoji and Memoji on the iPad for the first time.

Unlike the iPhone X range that limits you to only using Face ID in portrait, you'll be able to use the iPad Pro Face ID in both landscape and portrait modes, and yes portrait includes the camera being either at the top or the bottom - when at the bottom it tells you to look down at the camera. Even better for Smart Keyboard users, you'll just need to tap on the spacebar to wake the device and unlock.

A12X Bionic processor

1TB storage option

As you might expect, the iPad Pro gets a considerable power boost in this new guise. It's pretty much a laptop in terms of performance. Our time was brief with the new models, but from what we saw we are already impressed.

The new models will feature Apple's new A12X Bionic processor. It's an evolution of the new hardware found in the iPhone XS, designed to give you the power to work on the move.

Apple state the models are 35 per cent faster than the 2017 models with 2x faster graphics and we look forward to playing with them in more depth shortly. At the event we played with some AR demos, saw some basic video editing and some games being played. All seemed to cope well.

Storage options will be 64GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, all the way up to 1TB and like the new iPhones will come with eSIM support although not dual SIM.

Wireless charging

New double tap tool change feature

Magnet to ensure it sticks to side of iPad

To go with the new iPad, Apple has created a new Apple Pencil. It changes its design moving to wireless charging, a built-in magnet to stick to the side of iPad Pro, and a new feature that will let you double tap to change tools within apps.

While the size roughly stays the same, Apple has opted for a softer matte finish which feels better in the hand. There is a flat side to allow it to stick to the side of the iPad Pro and the magnet is strong enough that the pencil didn't fall off when we shock it heavily.

Pairing is as simple as sticking it to the side of the iPad, although it's worth noting that the new Pencil will only work with the new iPad Pro models announced. It isn't backward compatible. And unlike before you can use the same Pencil with multiple iPad Pros.

There's also a new keyboard. It now features a leather back to protect the iPad Pro when attached and connects via the smart connector dots that have moved from the side of the iPad Pro to the back. There will be two angles for different viewing types. However, you won't be able to contort the keyboard in a way to use it without the keys in front of you. It is a lot more stable than the previous Smart Keyboard.

First Impressions Apple has produced an iPad that we suspect many pro users will want and not just because of the increase in screen size, or the thinner design. There is so much here that blurs the lines even more when it comes to working on the go that it will pique the interest of those who have started to question why they need a laptop. We love the design, we love that Apple has moved to a USB-C connector so you can plug in external monitors (mirrored or dual screen) and the move to Face ID is not only welcomed, it's a no brainer. Apple might have just relaunched the MacBook Air, but from what we've seen, this could just very well be your next laptop replacement.