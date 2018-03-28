Apple iPad (2018) initial review: Pencil time

Apple has turned its focus on the education market with the launch of its new iPad. It's a great device for all but the Cupertino company is also hoping to woo teachers and students with cheap pricing, dedicated software and Apple Pencil support.

The iPad, now in its eighth year and sixth generation, retains the same design as the 2017 release, but the Pencil support comes to a non-Pro Apple tablet for the very first time.

We’ve been playing with the spanking new device to find out whether it should be your next purchase.

Starts at $299 for US schools, £299 for UK schools

Starts at $329 for US consumers, £319 for UK consumers

The new iPad (sixth generation) comes in silver, space grey and a new gold finish and starts at an Apple retail price of £319 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and £449 for the 32GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model in the UK. There is also a 128GB model, if you want to max out on storage, and that costs £409 in the UK and $429 in the US. That’s £20 cheaper than the previous version.

If you’re in higher education in the UK, it’s around a further £30 cheaper still: starting at £299. The Pencil is still an optional extra, costing £89. That is £10 cheaper than before. Unlike the Pro range, there is no option of a Smart Keyboard, as the iPad 9.7 doesn’t feature the smart connectors to recognise one.

Measures: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm

Weighs: 478g

The new iPad 9.7 keeps the identical design of the previous 2017 model, which is no bad thing. It looks great, is well balanced and the iPad is considered one of the best tablets on the market. That means you get a 9.7-inch screen on the front, thin bezels down the side, a Home button and TouchID. There’s a front-facing camera for video calling, and a rear one for taking pictures or videos.

For those that like to showcase, Apple has a new variant with a gold finish. It's the same as the iPhone 8 and Watch 3 designs, and is much more "gold" in colour than the previous rose gold offering previously available.

The screen is upgraded to interact with the Pencil, but is fairly reflective. It's fine for watching content, but might not be so great with overhead fluorescent lighting in a class.

Same Pencil as before

Works in same way as Pro models

Third-party styluses will be cheaper

Pencil is one of the cool add-ons for the iPad Pro range and now comes to the entry-level iPad. That’s going to be great for those looking to annotate notes, draw, or use the Pencil in a host of magical other ways. We’ve been using the Pencil on a Pro for the past couple of years and use it a lot. It’s especially handy when it comes to signing documents or drawing on images to illustrate what needs doing.

As with iPad Pro use, the Pencil is incredibly responsive. It enables you to draw on the iPad screen with zero lag. The Pencil is aware of the pressure you’ve put on it, allowing you to shade and also draw darker or lighter lines. What’s really nice is that Apple is now letting third-party manufacturers make Apple Pencil alternatives. The first is the Logitech Crayon, which will cost $49.

Crayon is a more child-friendly offering from Logitech. Apple has worked closely with the company to create it, but there are differences between the two. The two big things to note are that there is no pressure sensitivity with the crayon. There is no Bluetooth pairing either, although that means you can use it on multiple iPads rather than just the one. For classrooms, that's going to be very handy.

1/9 Pocket-lint

A10 processor

No ProMotion or True Tone

No Smart Connectors

The new iPad now gets the Apple A10 Fusion processor, which is found in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It means the iPad can do most things, including 1080p HD video recording, running AR apps with a breeze, and pretty much cope with most things you can throw at it.

We noticed in our brief play that it’s not as powerful as the A10X processor found in the Pro range, but it runs smoothly and efficiently, especially if you aren’t being super demanding. According to Apple, it delivers up to 40 per cent faster CPU and 50 per cent faster graphics performance over the A9 chip in the previous-generation iPad, while still delivering up to 10-hour battery life. We're keen to put the battery life to the test in the coming days.

1/2 Pocket-lint

Elsewhere, you get stereo speakers rather than the four speakers found in the Pro range, and cellular versions for those that want to be connected to 4G on the go. There are 32GB and 128GB models for storage.

The 9.7-inch screen delivers a resolution of 1536 x 2048, which is great. However, you won’t get the ProMotion or TruTone technologies. That's for Pro users only, sorry. On the camera front, there is an 8-megapixel rear sensor with a 1.2-megapixel front camera for selfies or FaceTime.

To coincide with the launch of the new iPad, Apple has updated it's iWork range of apps, including Pages, Numbers and Keynote. They each now support Apple Pencil on iPad. Whether that's drawing directly in the apps or annotating work with a new feature (currently in beta) called Smart Annotation. It allows you to add comments and notations with Apple Pencil that dynamically anchor to your text in Pages. That's a lot more accessible than previously.

The iPad comes with iOS 11, soon to be upgraded to iOS 11.3. That will add a number of enhanced features for iPad users above and beyond what you get with the current version.

GarageBand and Clips are among other apps being improved and enhanced. Also, because the Apple Pencil has already been available for some time, there are plenty of third-party apps that support the stylus, including Pixelmator, GoodNotes 4 and the soon to be released Froggipedia. The latter turns the Pencil into a virtual scalpel.

Basically, there are over 1.3 million apps on the App Store for iPad and many work with Apple Pencil.

Price when reviewed:

£319 Check current price