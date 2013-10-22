  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews
    4. >
  4. Apple tablet reviews

Apple iPad Air pictures and hands-on

|
1/18 Pocket-lint
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Oh how we hate being a cliché sometimes. Yes, it's true, having held the new iPad Air in our hands we can confirm that its lightness is what will convince many to upgrade to the new iPad, or iPad 5 as some will no doubt continue to call it, when it hits the shops on 1 November. 

To accommodate a design that is now thinner than a pencil (7.5mm) the iPad Air has been redesigned completely compared to what Apple launched this time last year.

The main difference is that the bezel on the sides (when held in portrait) has been reduced to nearly nothing, and that it now mirrors the iPad mini in its design approach. No bad thing. 

apple ipad air pictures and hands on image 2

That to makes a big difference, in terms of the physical device in your hands, more so than we expected, and combined with a processor boost completes a very nice package. 

Of course the 9.7-inch Retina display helps, as does having virtually the same innards as the iPhone 5S launched in September. This is Apple not messing around with processor speeds or specs, but merely chucking all the power it can at the device. 

Once you get over all that, the new space grey / black colour is, well slightly greyer than the original black iPad, and you realise that it's very much the same as what you've probably already got. 

If you've been holding out for the new iPad since the first one, now really is the time to upgrade - it's 72x faster than the first-gen, according to Apple. 

apple ipad air pictures and hands on image 5

Oh and those worried that they won't be getting Google Docs, or Microsoft Office bundled in, will now get not only iLife but also iWork, giving you no excuse when it comes to productivity.

It's a great update for the iPad and one that will be popular, taking something that's already successful and making it slimmer, lighter and more powerful. The best part is that the new iPad Air will available on 1 November from £399.

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments