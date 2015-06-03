Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition tablet available for pre-order: We check out its child-friendly frills

Amazon has made its Kids Edition Fire HD tablet device available for pre-order in the UK, with shipping due to start on 18 June.

It's been available in the US for a while, but finally comes to these shores to offer a robust, safe slate that children can enjoy and parents can feel comfortable with. And what's more, it comes with a two-year, no questions asked guarantee.

Based on the existing Amazon Fire HD 6, this version comes with a kid-friendly case that makes it both easy to hold and extremely robust. Indeed, in our demo the tablet was thrown hard onto the floor and not only survived but bounced happily without damaging its surroundings.

The screen is made from Gorilla Glass, but breakage isn't the only thing covered by Amazon's two-year pledge. The retailer will replace the device even if it fell down the toilet, was left soaking in the rain, or any other conceivable mishap it might befall.

In addition, it comes with a one-year subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited - an all-in-one subscription service that provides inclusive access to a vast selection of curated and age-appropriate apps, games, eBooks and streamed videos.

The latter is essentially the kids section of Amazon Prime Instant Video, so provides hundreds of hours worth of shows and movies on tap. And the apps and games available through the locked-off version of the Amazon Appstore have all been stripped of adverts, access to social media functions or in-app purchases, so parents can rest safe in the knowledge that no further bills will be racked up without their say so.

The device has a similar front-end to normal Fire OS tablets but it is more child-centric and fun in design. There are also easy to access icons for aggregated content around themes or characters, grouped under recognisable pictures so that a child who cannot yet read can still navigate easily.

Its ecosystem is locked, so no outside content can be accessed and Amazon's extensive suite of parental controls - as found on its conventional tablets - are also present to modify time spent and the type of content a child can see and use.

For example, a parent can set the tablet to only be operable at a certain time of day, with both on and off times possible. Plus, a child's age can be locked to his or her profile, which will then only show them content deemed age appropriate.

The amount of time using different aspects of the Fire HD Kids Edition can also be set. You can limit the amount of time a child can spend playing games, say, yet allow them extra time to read eBooks.

And you can also set the tablet to reward certain activities. If a child reads for 30 minutes, for example, they can then be rewarded with access to videos or apps.

All of the parental controls are hidden behind a PIN - chosen during the initial setup process. And the tablet can even have adult profiles enabled so will work like a normal Fire HD device if you so wish.

The 6-inch screen is bright and vibrant, with a HD resolution, and the device has a quad-core processor which we found kept things moving along quickly. Kids especially will grow tired of waiting for an app or book to load, so this has been taken into consideration.

There are two versions available - 8GB and 16GB - but are identical in look and operation. You'll just be able to store more content on the latter.

Prices are £119 for the 8GB model, £139 for the 16GB. Both are available in either pink or blue and as we said at the start, are available for pre-order now. You can find out more here.

Parents with existing Fire tablets already can also sign up for the Fire for Kids Unlimited subscription. For Prime members, the add-on subscription costs £1.99 a month for one child, £4.99 a month for a family of up to four children.

Non-Prime members can also sign up for £3.99 a month for one child, £7.99 a month for the family subscription.