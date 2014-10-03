  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews
    4. >
  4. Amazon tablet reviews

Spending time with the flagship Amazon Fire HDX 8.9 (hands-on)

|
1/6 Pocket-lint
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro

Amazon's autumn/winter 2014 tablet and eBook reader refresh is headed by the Fire HDX 8.9, an 8.9-inch powerhouse of a slate that sits at the top of the retailer's line-up.

Unlike the 6 and 7-inch Fire HD tablets that are more aimed at the family unit and those looking for a quick, simple device, the HDX 8.9 is Amazon's answer to the Apple iPad Air, albeit a tad cheaper.

It is extremely light, lighter than the Air by almost 100g (although its screen is almost an inch smaller), and we feel that you could hold it for a prolonged period without fatigue.

spending time with the flagship amazon fire hdx 8 9 hands on image 4

Its screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 is higher than the Air's too, so as it is slightly smaller than means the pixels per inch is insanely high, at 339ppi. Certainly, we couldn't see the pixels with the naked eye - not from a normal viewing distance anyway. Content looked amazing, including beautiful high-res photography.

It also moved like the clappers thanks to a 2.5GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. We were also impressed with the audio performance from its stereo speakers. Combined with Dolby Audio decoding, even at half volume it sounded like a flatscreen TV, not a device that's just 7.8mm thick.

spending time with the flagship amazon fire hdx 8 9 hands on image 3

We didn't get to play with many of the features on the tablet, that will come when we fully review it in the coming weeks, but as with all HDX tablets, it comes with Fire OS 4 with the Mayday button for instant customer service and help. And there's now a rear-facing camera (8-megapixels), which we're looking forward to testing properly.

The front-facing camera is HD.

On 4 November, when it is first available on Amazon.co.uk, you will be able to get the Wi-Fi-only model that starts at £329 with special offers (curated adverts on start-up) and 16GB of storage. However a 4G LTE version will follow.

Optional extras will include a Fire Tablet Keyboard for £54.99 so you'll be able to work on the device too.

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments