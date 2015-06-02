Acer Aspire Switch 10V: Cherry Trail goes 2-in-1 (hands-on)

The Acer Aspire Switch 10V is a nifty little number that runs Intel's latest processor, Cherry Trail, and is powered by Intel's new Atom X5-Z8300.

This reasonably lightweight tablet features a magnetic dock, chiclet keyboard, and an easy-to-use trackpad that is responsive to use.

The rear of the plastic dock has the same diamond pattern as on the rear of the tablet, which is metallic, and the patterned surface also functions as added grip in tablet mode.

The look when the tablet is docked with the keyboard is a tad on the clunky side, but this is a form factor issue with separate docks rather than a design one. The bonus is that the whole experience feels fairly robust.

The display is bright and crisp with a full HD (1920 x 1080) 10.1-inch panel. Two front-facing speakers are located at the bottom of the tablet, although we weren't able to test the sound (we did note the Dolby branding on the side though).

Weighing in at just over a kilo with the dock the device isn't without some issues. We noticed some design flaws in our brief play: when docked, for example, the whole device tipped over after opening it up past 110-degrees; plus we accidentally undocked the tablet from the keyboard when it was closed a couple of times as well. Hopefully Acer will have solved these issues by the time the Switch 10V comes on the market.

As you'd expect there are both front-facing and rear cameras, although no specs were available for these. All the usual ports are to be found too: micro HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD (not for charging) and a USB 3.0 port that allows you to use an extra hard drive or switch out the keyboard if desired.

The device comes with is a respectable 2GB RAM and a 32GB flash drive for storage. It's possible that the RAM amount will be increased in the final product. The model we spotted was running Windows 8.1, but we suspect that will get quickly updated to Windows 10 when the operating system launches on 29 July.

Overall the Switch 10V is fairly nice looking, seems to handle well, and while the weight is neither finalised nor exceptional, it is most defiantly acceptable. We look forward to seeing the real deal later this year.