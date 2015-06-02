Acer Predator 8 tablet: On the prowl for Nvidia Shield's gaming territory (hands-on)

Following its announcement at Acer's annual press conference in New York, the Predator 8 gaming tablet debuted with its full innards at Intel's press conference at Computex in Taipei. It's the work of the two companies' desires to create a gaming tablet that actually delivers.

The Predator 8 runs Intel's latest Atom X7 processor and packs a powerful punch for a tablet. Acer has gone the whole hog putting on four speakers, one on each corner, and assure us that the tuning and software to support virtual surround sound is on board.

The rear is made of several panels and the whole unit looks pretty slick, with shimmery metal sections flanked by side panels - for superior grip in landscape mode - which will be made with some kind of texturised rubber, although the exact material has not been finalised.

The tablet has been optimised for landscape mode as the target users are gamers and Acer is keen to point out that this offers a whole lifestyle experience - the speakers make movie watching more pleasurable, for example.

Talking to Pocket-lint at Computex, Acer has also confirmed it plans to have dual haptic feedback, such as you would usually find on a gaming controller to enhance the experience even further.

Furthermore the company told us it plans to allow users to save personalised video and audio settings for a variety of modes. For example a user may have a gaming profile, movie profile, web browsing profile for when out and about all saved. Acer can't confirm exactly how many profiles will be available but it could be as many as five.

The Predator 8 is slated for release in the winter and we'll certainly be keeping an eye out for this little beauty. Even if you aren't a gamer the whole style sets it firmly apart from other tablets on the market. The display, for example, is 100 per cent NTSC, which is unusual for a tablet.