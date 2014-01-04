Acer Iconia A1-830 (2014) pictures and hands-on

Acer has updated its A1 tablet with a new version for 2014, the A1-830. It's a subtle upgrade compared to its predecessor, but there are new features that make for a decent and affordable 7.9-inch tablet.

First and foremost the build is now metal, with the exception of a plastic lip to the top where the rear camera is housed. We would have preferred an all-metal back to maintain the style, but it's a step beyond its predecessor. It's also slightly thinner and lighter, down from 11.1mm to just 8.15mm thick. To the front it's an entirely glass panel with silver-coloured bezel which, in the white version we saw, looked quality. Good job.

Under the hood there's change in the shape of Intel architecture now being on board. But it's Clover Trail, not the latest Bay Trail, which puts it one generation behind. Still, the 1.6Ghz processor and 1GB of RAM should see light tasks chug along nicely - that's slightly faster than its predecessor, but without an increase in RAM - and the device is said to achieve 7.5 hours from a single charge.

The 1024 x 768 resolution screen is also a new build IPS panel, but we couldn't immediately tell. Not that it's bad, it's much like its 2013 predecessor - responsive to touch, good angles of view and enough brightness to please. It just falls down in the resolution department.

Thinner, lighter, better built. All things that put the Acer A1 a step ahead, and with a €169 (£140) it's an affordable offering too.