Acer Iconia A3 pictures and hands-on

As part of the IFA 2013 antics, Acer has launched the Iconia A3 10.1-inch tablet, featuring an IPS display with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution. The screen sports a wide viewing angle, along with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 350 nits brightness and 800:1 contrast ratio.

At first glance, the screen is sharp enough and the colours are really clear and bright, so that attention to detail certainly seems to have paid off. It's not the highest resolution at this size, and next to something like the Nexus 10 you might feel it's lacking a bit of detail, but we expect a low price in return for that sacrifice.

It weighs 600g and feels light when in the hand. It's an average weight for a tablet of this size and we weren't struggling to hold it during our play time. The Iconia A3 has great rounded edges, so it's really comfortable to hold, even if the plastic back is a little creaky.

The Iconia A3 sports a 7300mAh battery, which is said to give you 9 hours of life, along with a Cortex A7 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and runs on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. During our first experience, we found it was quick to react when you set it a task and flicked between screens with pace, but we're yet to see how it performs in the real world when put under pressure: it's not hugely powerful and we suspect the experience will reflect that.

You'll get a 5-megapixel rear camera which is capable of 1080p Full HD video capture. We had a little play with the camera the pictures came out well but can't really judge their quality until we spend some more time with this tablet.

The Acer Iconia A3 will be available from the end of September. UK prices are yet to be announced.