Acer Iconia Tab A510 Olympic Edition pictures and hands-on

Acer will launch an Olympic branded Acer Iconia Tab A510 in the UK to celebrate the company's involvement in the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The new tablet, that will spearhead a range of Olympic devices including notebooks, will be available in the UK in time to show your love for the London 2012 Games.

If the A510 sounds familiar it is because we first saw the Acer Iconia Tab A510 at CES in Las Vegas in January, but almost two months on, and the Ice Cream Sandwich tablet has become a little more sporty, now fashioning the Olympic rings on the back to prove it.

The Olympic edition Iconia Tab A510 will come with a 10.1-inch display with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, as well as, a speedy Nvidia Tegra 3 1.3GHz 4-Plus-1 quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

In the flesh in the 2012 Olympic city, the tablet played nicely with the Tegra 3 processor when Pocket-lint grabbed one for a play, performing just as fast as many of the Olympic athletes will no doubt do come the Games.

It is also worth pointing out that the tablet was running Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich with an Acer skin. A central soft button lets you open up their launcher to quickly navigate to various different applications. It looks swish and opens quickly, although we're not sure what real value it brings.

Other specs include the promise of a 13-hour battery life, HDMI out, and a 5-megapixel camera on the back with a 1-megapixel camera on the front for video calling.

An Acer spokeswoman told Pocket-lint that the new Olympic branded laptop would be available in April giving you plenty of time to show your support for the games.