Want to turn your iPad mini into a giant PS Vita? Now you can with the Gamevice

Wikipad, the company that makes its own gaming tablet and encompassing gamepad controller, has announced a new device that works with iPad mini and iPad mini with Retina display.

The Gamevice clips either side of one of Apple's smaller-sized tablets, with a strap across the back to keep it stable. It works through a direct Lightning connection, so doesn't take up more power than necessary - unlike Bluetooth controllers - and when in place is secure and solid.

It was made possible through the release of iOS 7, Pocket-lint was told during the recent E3 videogames trade show in Los Angeles, but although game controls were added to the operating system, building in direct connectivity still presented a challenge to the manufacturer.

Wikipad developed its own Android tablet device in order to build the direct connection on the longest edge of the slate. Most Android tablets around 7-inches have the connection at the smallest edge, which wouldn't work with the original game controller housing. The Gamevice solves that problem for iPad, so it'll be interesting to see if an Android equivalent is planned too.

The Gamevice is compatible with all games that feature iOS 7 control codes. There are many available already, including GTA: San Andreas, Galaxy on Fire 2, classic Tomb Raider and TellTale's The Wolf Among Us.

It will be released later this year. Price is yet to be confirmed.