Hands-on: Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter with Bluetooth review

Improv Electronics is currently at the 2014 NYC Toy Fair, where it has highlighted a tablet for both kids and adults. Actually, it is a 9.7-inch electronic notebook called the Boogie Board Sync.

The Sync, which originally debuted in 2013, features Improv Electronic's eWriting technology, as well as a microSD card slot for storage of notes, microUSB charging, and Bluetooth support for connection to mobile devices. That last bit allows you to wirelessly sync with other devices like displays, phones, etc.

You can therefore draw on the Sync - and have your doodles appear on a second screen. During our brief hands-on with the Sync, we were able to scribble a smiley face and other sketches, and then sync them to an iPhone. The second screen showed our drawings with white backgrounds and dark lines, while the Sync showed things more like scratch art with less contrast.

If taking notes is more your thing, than the Sync is still ideal for you. It is compatible with Evernote, OCR, Adobe Illustrator, and similar programs. There's even optional free software for direct social sharing and Virtual Whiteboard Mode. You won't need to buy a stylus either, because it comes with a EM digitizer input pen.

The Sync is just one model in Improv Electronic's line of "LCD eWriters". The display is supposedly made of "plastic LCD" and looked a bit prototype-ish, but it was still clear to look at and easy to use. In fact, the overall look and feel of the Sync is pretty sturdy and comfortable. We did find ourselves wishing for more contrast on the display, however.

There's a holder on the side of the Sync for the pen, an on/off switch at the side, physical buttons for erasing and saving, and that's about it really. The Sync is a nifty note-taking machine that kids would really get a kick out of, though adults will still find it functional.

You can buy the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter right now from Amazon for $79.99 (or £78.11). Additional things like cases or replacement pens are available on Improv Electronics' website.