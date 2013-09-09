Inkee case for iPad hands-on: Print your own iPad case designs

The Inkee case for iPad is pretty special as far as cases go. No matter how hard you look for the perfect case, sometimes it's easier just to do it yourself.

With the Inkee case, you can design and print it from the comfort of your own home, providing you have a computer, inkjet printer, word processing software and some plain A4 paper for testing. Oh, and a bit of an imagination.

Any logo, any pattern, any design and any photo - the choice is yours. You don't even have to choose that wisely as you can update it up to four times with the replacement backs provided in the box.

In the kit, you will find one hard shell case in black or white, five pre-cut fabric sheets, a cleaning cloth and a screen protector. The fabric is a specially designed cotton which gives a tactile finish and is said to be hard-wearing and waterproof.

All you have to do is download the iPad template from the Woodford Design website, open it up in Word or an equivalent and import your photo or design, which we found was nice and easy to do.

You'll have to make sure there is at least 10mm overlapping the entire case outline, so be aware of that if you are using people on your cover you might chop off an ear or worse. You may need to set the formatting of your picture in Word to square so it allows you to move it.

Once it is all in place, you need to remember to delete the case outline and check the orientation of the white side of the fabric and camera hole cut out, as well as the way the paper is fed through the printer to make sure you don’t print upside down. Then the only thing left to do is hit print.

Yes, it really is that simple. You have to wait 10 minutes for the ink to dry, but after that, you pop the design out of the pre-cut sheet you've just printed on and peel off the back. Line it up, stick it on, clip the case to your iPad and you're good to go.

It's a great idea and we really liked being able to put a Pocket-lint logo on our case. The sticking and lining up part is a little fiddly but no more than you'd expect and it is quickly forgiven once you see the final product.

The pre-cut, self-adhesive part works wonders as you don't have to do any cutting yourself which negates any wonky lines and leaves you with a very professional result, providing you stick it straight.

The Inkee case is available for the iPad 4, 3, 2 and mini, as well as the iPhone 4, 4S and 5.

The iPad case will cost you £24.99 and the iPhone case is available for £19.99. You can also get packs of additional fabric backs for £8.00 and all of them can be found at woodforddesign.com.