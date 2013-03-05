Bukcase turns your tablet into a book

Somewhere in the picture above is an iPad. Can you spot it? Yep that's right, it is the leather-bound book with a moustache on it. It is called the Bukcase, and we've plonked our iPad in it to find out more.

Designed and built in Manchester by master bookbinders, the iPad Bukcase costs £40, and is just one of a range of different cases the company, of the same name, makes for those looking to make their tablet a little more, traditional.

If you haven't got an iPad, no worries, you can get the Bukcase in designs that fit the Kindle Fire, the Nexus 7, the iPad, and the iPad mini. We've been playing with the iPad version for our iPad 4.

The bookshop feeling starts the moment you get the case in the post - it's wrapped in brown paper with string - and continues once you put your shinny iPad in it with locally sourced materials such as wood and leather giving that book feel to the whole proceedings. The tablet locks in place with foam pads, making it easy enough to remove, but stuck in enough not to fall out.

And if you are wondering, yes it does have the Smart cover function that turns your iPad on with a flick of the cover and for those wanting to watch a movie the case doubles as a stand.

While Sir Johny Ive might not approve of the skeuomorphism in action here, the case is well built and achieves what it sets out to do, allowing those keen to hide their shiny iPad out of sight.

Sadly, as you might expect, the by-product of the Bukcase is that is adds substantial bulk and weight to the overall iPad, but it is sturdy.

There is no doubting the craftsmanship here. It is amazing, but you'll really need to long for the past while you're enjoying the future to justify the purchase. If that sounds like something you are looking for, then you won't be disappointed.