  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews

ViewSonic ViewPad P100 pictures and hands-on

|
1/11 Pocket-lint
ViewSonic ViewPad P100
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

ViewSonic has certainly been busy on the tablet front at Mobile World Congress 2012 and, while it's all been about Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, there was a cameo from Windows with the arrival of the ViewSonic ViewPad P100

The P100 sports a Windows 7 OS on a 10-inch IPS 1280 x 800 display panel. Using an Intel N2600 dual-core processor running at 1.6GHz, it should be suitable for Windows 8 when it arrives. The device itself is a bit of a beast, feeling a lot more like a computer with the keyboard hacked off than a tablet in its own right.

viewsonic viewpad p100 pictures and hands on image 4

The enormous dock connector at the bottom is probably the main culprit here but with every other kind of port and socket under the sun stuck on to the rim somewhere, it was never going to be a lightweight thing of beauty. There are external speakers, a lock button, a flap where you can stick a SIM and SD card, two USB ports, headphones jack, power adapter, volume rocker, home and menu buttons and more. A lot. And that might explain the £520 price tag for the Wi-Fi version with £645 if you want 3G too.

The harder part to understand is why you really want to have Windows 7 on a tablet at all. It's not much fun to use. The screen is okay - not super responsive, just okay - and it's all a bit fiddly trying to translate your finger touch to that of a pin-point cursor.

viewsonic viewpad p100 pictures and hands on image 7

At the same time, with Windows 8 fast approaching, there seemed to be some suggestion from ViewSonic that, indeed, the P100 might never in fact make it to market at all. Not the biggest shame as far as we're concerned.

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments