Fujitsu Arrows waterproof honeycomb tablet pictures and hands-on

How often do you worry about dropping your Android tablet in the bath, or if your mega rich, in the pool? If the answer is every waking second then you'll probably want to sit up and pay attention for the next couple of hundred words.

Although not available in the UK or the US at the moment, the chaps at Fujistu have created and launched a new Honeycomb powered tablet that is waterproof. Yep, drop it in a bucket of water (read toilet) as we did, and it will come out unscathed.

Of course having a waterproof tablet is only one side to the story, and thankfully the 10.1-inch packs a punch. This is no one trick pony. For your Yen you'll get a 10.1-inch WXGA screen with a resolution of 1280x800.

The Fujitsu Arrows tablet is powered by an OMAP4430 1 GHz dual core processor packing LTE connectivity, which with the help of the 1GB RAM does its best to woo you with some speed.

Storage wise you'll get 16GB with the option to expand that by a further 32GB if you plug in a microSD card.

There is a 5.1 megapixel camera around the back, and a 1.3 megapixel camera for video calling.

A quick play after our dunking and the tablet works as expected. Fujistu hasn't over worked the Android skin in the same way HTC does with its Sense UI, although we have to admit with everything in Japanese we weren't able to work out how to poke around as much as we would have liked - we were also being jostled by the large swathe of journalists in an over crowded room at the same time which didn't help, but hey that's all par for the course at CES.

Will we ever get the Arrows tablet in the UK? We wouldn't hold our breath, however a Fujitsu spokesman we spoke to said that the company does have global ambitions implying that you should never say never.