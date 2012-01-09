OLPC XO-3 tablet pictures and hands-on

It turns out people don't just want One Laptop Per Child anymore they want One Tablet Per Child too, and so not denying those in need, the organisation behind the OLPC and Marvell have teamed up to create a sub-$100 tablet called the XO-3.

The new model, which Pocket-lint has managed to get a hands on with at CES in Las Vegas, will be bright green and come with a number of different ways to charge it including a solar cover and wind-up dynamo that can be bolted to a table.

"We're proud to introduce the XO 3.0 tablet, showcasing the design, durability and performance features that make it a natural successor for our current laptops, which have been distributed to more than 2.4 million children in 42 countries and in 25 languages," said Edward McNierney, chief technology officer of One Laptop per Child. "The XO 3.0 builds on many of the technology breakthroughs we made with the XO 1.75, including the use of the Marvell Armada PXA618 processor, resulting in a significant decrease in power consumption - a critical issue for students in the developing world."

At the core of the new tablet will be an 8-inch standard or Pixel Qi sunlight-readable display with a resolution of 1024 x 768, and 500MB of RAM.

It will come with Android and Linux operating system support although the model we played with was running Linux.

Our time was brief with the device, however enough to determine that it won't be that fast, but that's not the point here. The point is all about empowering children and adults from developing countries and giving them the tools to allow them to use the Internet to learn.

With that in mind one of the key apps the organisation was keen to show us was a Wikipedia app that made accessing the online encyclopedia very easy.

Although no official date has been given as yet as to when we can expect to see the XO-3 in the wild, a spokesman for the company has told Pocket-lint that the tablet could be put into full production with the product in people's hands in less than 5 months once they get orders.

Although no official price has been decided yet, the XO-3 is expected to cost just $100.