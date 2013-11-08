  New ZTE Android tablet on the cards, FCC document reveals all

From the ever faithful FCC vault comes another new tablet that's supposed to be a secret. This time it’s a slate due to launch on Sprint made by ZTE.

ZTE will probably use this tablet, known as V72C, as the successor to its Optik slate. Judging by the documents this new tablet should be around 7-inches in size. It will come with at least one camera although resolution is unknown at the moment. It will also come connected with 3G, which makes us think it may even fall into phablet territory. Although there is no mention of 4G so it’s likely to be a more affordable tablet.

READ: ZTE V81: 8-inch Jelly Bean tablet debuts ahead of MWC

The ZTE Optik was a well priced tablet which launched back in 2012. Judging by the FCC timing we’d expect to see this new tablet arrive early in 2014 at the latest.