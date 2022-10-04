Redmi Pad is the latest affordable Android tablet to launch

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, is the latest to join the affordable Android tablet market with the Redmi Pad. It seeks to bring high end features and performance, but at a price point which isn't painfully expensive.

The tablet features a 10.61-inch display which supports refresh rates up to 90Hz. This should mean smooth, clear animations with little stutter when navigating the user interface.

With support for up to 1 billion colours, the display promises wide colour gamut support, and features typical brightness of around 400 nits. Perhaps not one to use in bright sunlight, but more than bright enough indoors, in bed, or when travelling.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

That screen is joined by a quad speaker system, for loud stereo sound that's also boosted by Dolby Atmos to help deliver an immersive experience when gaming or watching movies and TV shows.

There's also a wide-angle 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, which can automatically switch to a wider view when it detects multiple people, ideal for when you need to make group video calls.

The metal body of the tablet is just 7.05mm thin, and the unibody features a large rectangle camera unit on the back. Like the ultrawide camera on the front, the rear facing camera features an 8-megapixel sensor.

Internally, the tablet features the MediaTek Helio G99 platform, so it's not really a top tier flagship level chipset. However, with Redmi envisioning this as a casual media consumption and communication device, that's not something it necessarily needed. Of course, the benefit is also that it helps keep costs down.

Other specs include the 8000mAh battery which Xiaomi rates as an 'all day' battery, and it supports up to 18W charging speeds.

In the end it appears to be a very solid offering from Redmi, delivering key features for watching movies and videos, while keeping the price point at a level which many people will be able to afford.

The Redmi Pad will be available to buy in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green, with prices starting at just £269 when it launches in the UK 'soon'.

Best tablet 2022: Top tablets from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more By Conor Allison · 28 July 2022 What are the best tablets to buy in 2022? We rank and rate the top options in this comprehensive guide.

squirrel_widget_12856013

Writing by Cam Bunton.