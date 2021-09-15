Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xiaomi Pad 5 arrives to bring the Android tablet fight to Apple

(Pocket-lint) - Right on cue, the very day after Apple announced a new iPad mini, Xiaomi is bringing the Android tablet fight into focus with its Pad 5. 

It's not a big surprise that a new Xiaomi tablet was on the cards, though, as the very same tablet was announced in China back in August for that market. The key take-away for this September reveal is that the Pad 5 is slated for European release.

So what to expect of this tablet? It's an 11-inch device, featuring an LCD rather than OLED screen, and is built on slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 hardware.

Therefore it couldn't quite be called ultra high-end - which is what had originally been suggested back in May of this year - but that's all in the interests of keeping pricing effective.

After all, it's fairly rare to see Android tablets announced these days, with only Xiaomi and, to some extent, Lenovo stoking the fires outside of Amazon's more closed-book approach. 

And Xiaomi has packed in some attractive trinkets. There's a 120Hz refresh rate, for starters, to keep visuals smooth. The WQHD+ resolution delivers a stack of pixels (2960 x 1440). A stylus pen is compatible, should you want to write or draw onto the tablet's surface. 

In the UK the Xiaomi Pad 5 will launch on the 23 September, priced at £369 (with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage). That certainly undercuts the iPad mini's asking price, so you can see Xiaomi's targeted intent here, that's for sure.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 15 September 2021.
