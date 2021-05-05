(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has been going from strength to strength in recent years, releasing popular and successful phones, such as the Mi 11. But if there's one area that's lacked, it's in the tablet space.

That's now thought to be about to change. After releasing the Mi Pad 4 several years ago - the image up top is of said tablet, released back in 2014 - for 2021 various sources suggest the company is working on a trio of new high-end Mi Pad tablets (naming convention TBD).

XDA Developers cites using a "professional-grade reverse engineering tool for Android applications" to dig deeper into some of Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 system apps, revealing references to three devices - codenamed "nabu", "enuma", and "elish" (which are pretty big names, the first referencing the Babylonian god of wisdom, the latter two referencing Enūma Eliš - the Babylonian creation myth).

Furthermore, the site goes on to say, an alpha version of the MIUI Home app presents a new settings page for system navigation, including tablet navigation. It's this that appears to really give the game away.

However, at this stage we don't know full details of what these tablets will offer and how they will differ. It's expected each model will bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series processor, hence the high-end specification, potentially with one delivering SIM support for mobile 5G/4G connectivity.

Our reading of the name "nabu" - being the Babylonian god of wisdom and writing - is that this could be the tablet to come with an integrated stylus. But we're simply best-guessing here.

Elsewhere expect a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Again, firmly planting these rumoured tablets in the high-end space.

How true will it all turn out to be? There's rumour of a Xiaomi event in June, so perhaps updated software and new hardware news will surface then. We'll be keeping eyes on the ground as and when more information surfaces.

Writing by Mike Lowe.