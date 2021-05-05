  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Xiaomi tablet news

Xiaomi Mi Pad tablets set to make a high-end return in 2021?

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 2
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi Pad tablets rumoured photo 1
Pictured: Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 (from 2014)
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has been going from strength to strength in recent years, releasing popular and successful phones, such as the Mi 11. But if there's one area that's lacked, it's in the tablet space.

That's now thought to be about to change. After releasing the Mi Pad 4 several years ago - the image up top is of said tablet, released back in 2014 - for 2021 various sources suggest the company is working on a trio of new high-end Mi Pad tablets (naming convention TBD).

XDA Developers cites using a "professional-grade reverse engineering tool for Android applications" to dig deeper into some of Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 system apps, revealing references to three devices - codenamed "nabu", "enuma", and "elish" (which are pretty big names, the first referencing the Babylonian god of wisdom, the latter two referencing Enūma Eliš - the Babylonian creation myth).

Furthermore, the site goes on to say, an alpha version of the MIUI Home app presents a new settings page for system navigation, including tablet navigation. It's this that appears to really give the game away.

AirTag, Amazon Fire tablets and Nvidia interview - Pocket-lint Podcast 101
AirTag, Amazon Fire tablets and Nvidia interview - Pocket-lint Podcast 101 By Rik Henderson ·

However, at this stage we don't know full details of what these tablets will offer and how they will differ. It's expected each model will bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series processor, hence the high-end specification, potentially with one delivering SIM support for mobile 5G/4G connectivity.

Our reading of the name "nabu" - being the Babylonian god of wisdom and writing - is that this could be the tablet to come with an integrated stylus. But we're simply best-guessing here.

Elsewhere expect a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Again, firmly planting these rumoured tablets in the high-end space.

How true will it all turn out to be? There's rumour of a Xiaomi event in June, so perhaps updated software and new hardware news will surface then. We'll be keeping eyes on the ground as and when more information surfaces. 

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Xiaomi Mi Pad tablets set to make a high-end return in 2021?
Xiaomi Mi Pad tablets set to make a high-end return in 2021? By Mike Lowe ·
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 8 Plus vs Fire HD 10 vs Fire 10 Plus: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 8 Plus vs Fire HD 10 vs Fire 10 Plus: Which Fire tablet should you buy? By Chris Hall ·
Amazon intros Kids Pro and new Fire 10 HD Kids tablets for older children
Amazon intros Kids Pro and new Fire 10 HD Kids tablets for older children By Dan Grabham ·
New Amazon Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus tablets are more powerful than ever before
New Amazon Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus tablets are more powerful than ever before By Rik Henderson ·
Best tablet cases 2021: Protect and style your Amazon Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Apple iPad
Best tablet cases 2021: Protect and style your Amazon Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Apple iPad By Conor Allison ·
Apple iPad 11 Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs iPad Air (2020): What's the difference?
Apple iPad 11 Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs iPad Air (2020): What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·