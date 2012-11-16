  1. Home
Vodafone Smart Tab II Android tablet now available from £29

Vodafone Smart Tab II

Vodafone has launched its own Android tablet in the shape of the Vodafone Smart Tab II made by Lenovo. Running Android Ice Cream Sandwich and sporting a 1024 x 600, 7-inch screen and 1GHz processor, it doesn't boast the highest spec in the market, but it is available from £29 if you buy it with a 24-month, £20 a month contract.

The contract gives you 2GB UK data a month. It will cost £15 for every extra 1GB you need. You also get 1GB of free Wi-Fi access. Although it doesn't specify who that's with, we suspect it's BT OpenZone because that's what's usually attached to a Vodafone plan. 

The tablet is also available on a pay-as-you-go deal, and will then cost £150. On that deal, you get 500MB of data for 60-days included, with top-ups costing £5 for each 30-days' of 250MB.

Other specifications include a 2-megapixel camera on the rear, 0.3-megapixel on the front, 4GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by a further 32GB, and a 3550 mAh battery.

You can find out more by visiting the Vodafone online shop.

