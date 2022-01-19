Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Vivo expanding beyond phones? Vivo Pad tablet tipped to launch

(Pocket-lint) - Tablets are having something of a renaissance in recent years, with more makers introducing Android slates to their product line-ups. Now it's tipped that Vivo will also be joining the fold, with its first ever tablet, the alleged Vivo Pad.

Name-wise, that triggers our memories back a decade when Asus launched its VivoTab series - but, of course, the two product lines are entirely unrelated (as are the companies).

Vivo's slate will be an extension beyond its smartphone line-up - currently headlined by the X70 Pro+ - and not gunning to be quite as ultra-high-end in many of its hardware picks, if rumours are to be believed.

The Vivo Pad is said to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 platform, rather than opting for the up-to-the-minute Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. That's perfectly fitting of the product type, though, and should help its price point to fit the bill too - it's an echo of what Xiaomi went for in its pretty decent Pad 5.

The incoming Vivo tablet's size is still unknown, however, but the Pad is said to feature ultra-slim bezels, 120Hz fast refresh rate, along with an 8040mAh battery inside, plus 44W fast-charging feature.

Whether this venture will prove to be accurate is the first question, but the second query on our lips is whether the Vivo Pad would be launched into international markets or not. That's partly down to software, of course, as the company's OriginOS has both Chinese and international (over Google Android) skews for different markets.

Vivo has a limited selection of products outside of its China mainstay in various regions - the X series flagship smartphones are available in Europe, albeit a little taxing to locate - so perhaps a wider product range to include a tablet would help cement its brand name and expand appeal further.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
