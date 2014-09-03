Toshiba Encore Mini packs Windows 8.1 into a 7-inch tablet

Taking Windows 8.1 with Bing to the small scale, Toshiba has announced the Toshiba Encore Mini at IFA 2014.

Looking to challenge Android in the 7-inch tablet stakes, the Encore Mini is powered by an Intel Atom Z3745 processor with 1GB of RAM, designed to keep you productive on the move.

The tablet will launch with Windows 8.1 with Bing - where Bing is set as the default search option in Internet Explorer, and designed to make Windows more affordable - and you'll also get a year of free Office 365.

The 7-inch display on the front comes with a 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, which isn't the highest considering the Nexus 7 offers 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The Tosh tablet measures 119.8 x 199 x 10.9mm and weighs 350g. There's plenty of connectivity on board, including a microSD card slot, supporting cards up to 128GB.

Toshiba hasn't detailed the internal storage for the new tablet, but you will get 1TB of OneDrive storage for free, as well as 60 Skype minutes per month.

There's a pair of cameras, with a front 0.3MP for Skype calling and 2MP rear for ad hoc shooting.

Toshiba is claiming that the Encore Mini will give you 7 hours of use from the battery.

The Toshiba Encore Mini will be available in Q4 2014, there's no word on just how cheap its going to be.