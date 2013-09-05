  Toshiba Encore tablet coming in Q4: 8-inch, Windows 8.1 and MS Office for free

Toshiba has announced an 8-inch tablet that will come with Windows 8.1 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2013 pre-installed so that it's good for work and play. The Toshiba Encore runs on an Intel Atom architecture, with Intel Gen 7 graphics and 2GB of RAM.

Its AutoBrite LCD touchscreen has a 1280 x 800 resolution, an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, 2-megapixel snapper on the front, and connectivity comes in the guise of micro USB and micro HDMI ports, microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a mini-jack headphone/microphone socket.

Different storage sizes will be available, up to 64GB, and Toshiba says that the finish is "light gold" so should look slightly different from the floods of silver and black tablets out there.

It measures 213 x 136 x 10.68mm.

"The lines between business and consumer use are becoming increasingly blurred, so companion devices need to offer multiple possibilities to cater for both needs," said Matt McDowell, marketing director at Toshiba Europe. "With the Encore, customers can expect a full PC experience in an 8-inch tablet."

The Toshiba Encore will be available from Q4, so just in time for Christmas. It will retail for 299 euros in mainland Europe which equates to £252 at current exchanges rates but a confirmed UK price is yet to be announced.