  Toshiba hits 10.1-inch tablet market hard with three new Excite Android devices, Excite Pro, Excite Write and Excite Pure

Toshiba has announced three new additions to its tablet line-up: the Excite Pro, Excite Write and Excite Pure. Designed with different types of users in mind, they share the same screen size, 10.1-inches, and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean from the box but offer different experiences.

The Excite Pure is the more standard, budget-friendly tablet in the range. Its 10.1-inch AutoBrite display comes with a pixel resolution of 1280 x 800 and 10-finger touch support with Resolution+. It has an Nvidia Tegra 3 mobile processor and 1GB of RAM, while storage comes in the guise of 16GB, with a microSD card slot allowing for further expansion. A 3-megapixel camera is on the rear, 1.2-megapixel on the front, and it has connectivity in the shape of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and a 3G model will be available.

It will be priced from £249.

Toshiba's Excite Pro and Excite Write tablets share many specifications, including 10.2-inch 2560 x 1600 PixelPure displays, with 10-finger touch support and Resolution+. The Write also comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass 2 on the front.

Both devices feature an Nvidia Tegra 4 processor and 2GB of RAM, and 16GB and 32GB models will be available, with microSD card slots on each device allowing for storage expansion. Connectivity is similar to the Excite Pure in that there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 on board, but there's also a 4G LTE option for mobile data on the 32GB model - 3G on the other.

An 8-megapixel camera with LED flash is on the rear, 1.2-megapixel on the front, and the Write adds a "Digitizer Pen" stylus - much like Samsung's S Pen on its Galaxy Note devices.

The Toshiba Excite Pro will be available from £349, while the Excite Write will cost from £499.

All of the tablets will also be compatible with Toshiba's optional keyboard case cover and will launch in the UK exclusively at PC World and Currys. Exact street dates are yet to be revealed.