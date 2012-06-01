  Toshiba, Acer and Asus ready to unveil Windows 8 tablets

Windows 8 will be seen running on Acer, Toshiba and Asus tablets for the first time this month at the Computex show in Taipei.

Fresh off the back of Microsoft making its Windows 8 Release Preview available to download, the three manufacturers will use the event - staring on 6 June - to demo the devices they deem capable of knocking the iPad off its perch.

Details of what the manufacturers have up their sleeves remain sketchy, but with Windows 8 on board it will be the first time a tablet device running on Microsoft’s OS will have an ARM processor.

In the past, Windows devices have used Intel and AMD chips, but ARM processors are considered far more adept at handling mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and are already used by many of Microsoft’s competitors, including the iPad.

Despite this, it’s thought that only Toshiba and Asus’s tablets will actually implement ARM processors, with Acer opting to stick with an Intel chip.

Further speculation suggests that while Acer’s offering will be a more traditional tablet form factor, Toshiba’s device will have notebook qualities and Asus will continue with its detachable keyboard as seen with its previous Transformer models.

With Windows 8 arriving later this year, Microsoft is hoping to curtail Apple’s dominance of the tablet market.

