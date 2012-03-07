Toshiba to launch more tablets in 2012... boasting different operating systems and screen sizes

With the AT200 now successfully launched through Carphone Warehouse in the UK, Toshiba is looking to expand its tablet range with several new devices launches this year. It showed two concept tablets at its Toshiba 2012 Summit in Hertfordshire, but these may not even be the ones unveiled over the coming months.

Instead, Paul Hicks, the product manager for, among other things, Toshiba's tablet line-up, told Pocket-lint that the company was looking beyond the 13.3 and 7.7-inch models on show, and is even considering multiple operating systems for future products.

"We are looking at variable sizes of tablets and various operating systems," he said.

"It’s a very interesting market for Toshiba. We will be launching further models throughout 2012, and it’s a market that we’re very much investing in.

"The tablet concepts that we’re showing here today just show what we’re potentially looking at launching in the future, or products that we’re considering and gauging feedback from customers."

Those invited to the summit were probably most impressed by the 13.3-inch behemoth of a device. It wasn't operational, but still caught the eye with its mighty waistline.

"We’re just gauging customer feedback at the moment. We can’t comment on whether we’ll actually launch this size of product, but it’s an idea of what we’re currently considering," Hicks told us.

He also revealed that the AMOLED screen found on the Toshiba 7.7-inch Android tablet concept could make it onto some of the other devices launched this year.

"We may see AMOLED appear on more models," he said, before finishing with a tease. "Just wait until later in 2012."

Would you like to see a tablet device running a different operating system, such as Windows 8?