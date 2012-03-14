  Three reveals new iPad price plans

Network operator Three has revealed the prices it will be offering for the new iPad, released on Friday 16 March. And the up front cost of the latest Apple tablet starts at £99.

For a 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G version of the Retina Display-touting new iPad (formerly known as iPad 3) will set you back £99 plus £29 per month on a 24 month contract. Alternatively, if you sign for a £25 per month, 24 month contract, it will cost £159.

A 32GB Wi-Fi + 4G version will cost £169 up front on a £29pm, 24 month contract, £229 at £25pm. While the 64GB version will be £249 up front, £29pm for two years, £299 up front, £25pm.

All of the contracts have 15GB monthly allowances.

Customers can also sign up to pay monthly deals, with the Wi-Fi + 4G new iPad prices being the same as in the high street at £479 (16GB), £549 (32GB) and £629 (64GB). The pay monthly plans will cost £15 per month for 10GB of data, £7.50 per month for 1GB.

As Pocket-lint has already revealed, the 4G element of the new iPad will not work in the UK as it is set to a US-only standard. However, it will run on Three's upgraded 42Mbps 3G standard when it goes live, utilising the normal 21Mbps one until that time.