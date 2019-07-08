Forget foldable phones, it sounds like Sony is making a rollable tablet

Sony is reported to be producing a rollable tablet display - and it could be with us sooner than you think.

According to long-time Samsung leaker Max J., Sony is working on a device featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem (so yes, it'll be a 5G device). It'll also have a 3,230mAh battery and a 10x zoom camera according to the leaker.

The device has a rollable screen very similar to early prototypes we saw from Samsung and LG several years ago - you can see an example of LG's in the main image above.

This type of rollable screen tech isn't new - we first wrote about rollable Samsung displays from a CES demo in 2011.

One thing we're not so sure about is the release date touted as part of the same leak - December this year or early 2019. We'd have said that was very early for a rollable display of this type to debut in a tablet but then, who knew we'd get foldable phones this year.

And we know that LG is well advanced with its rollable display tech - it even showed off its LG Signature OLED TV R at CES in January.