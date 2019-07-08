  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Sony tablet news

Forget foldable phones, it sounds like Sony is making a rollable tablet

|
Slashgear Forget foldable phones, it sounds like Sony is making a rollable tablet
The best tablet 2019: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today
The best tablet 2019: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today

- The new device will be 5G capable

Sony is reported to be producing a rollable tablet display - and it could be with us sooner than you think.

According to long-time Samsung leaker Max J., Sony is working on a device featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem (so yes, it'll be a 5G device). It'll also have a 3,230mAh battery and a 10x zoom camera according to the leaker. 

The device has a rollable screen very similar to early prototypes we saw from Samsung and LG several years ago - you can see an example of LG's in the main image above. 

This type of rollable screen tech isn't new - we first wrote about rollable Samsung displays from a CES demo in 2011. 

One thing we're not so sure about is the release date touted as part of the same leak - December this year or early 2019. We'd have said that was very early for a rollable display of this type to debut in a tablet but then, who knew we'd get foldable phones this year. 

And we know that LG is well advanced with its rollable display tech - it even showed off its LG Signature OLED TV R at CES in January. 

PopularIn Tablets
Forget foldable phones, it sounds like Sony is making a rollable tablet
What is Apple's True Tone display?
Apple iPadOS preview: All the key new iPad features explored
iPadOS system requirements: Will the new iPad OS run on your iPad?
iOS 13 and iPadOS public betas are now available for your iPhone or iPad
New Microsoft Surface could be foldable, dual-screen and run Android apps