  Sony E Ink Digital Paper tablet now comes in A5 size too

Sony has been continuing to dabble with E Ink digital devices for the last few years, long after many rivals have fled the market.

That's because it found itself a niche with its Digital Paper tablet-like pad, which is superlight and highly responsive to accurate drawing and scribbling using a stylus.

Only available in Japan, the A4-sized DPT-RP 1 has proved a success story, especially amongst students and artists. It feels much more like writing on a real paper notepad than an iPad and Pencil, say.

Now Sony has introduced a second model, the DPT-CP 1.

It is, in most respects, completely identical to the existing variant but smaller. It provides an A5-sized screen instead, although still acts like a light, convenient jotter.

The screen-size is actually 10.3-inches, equating to an A5 sheet of paper, and it sports a 1404 x 1872 pixel resoltion (227 dpi).

There is 16GB of on-board storage and it supports PDF files. Apps for Windows, Mac and Android are available to sync files to the device. It has dual-band Wi-Fi built-in, plus Bluetooth.

A rechargeable battery will last up to three weeks with wireless connectivity switched off. It takes up to 5.5 hours to fully charge from flat.

Sadly, it is unlikely to ever make its way to other global regions. In Japan, you can expect to pay around 70,000 yen (£455). The DPT-CP 1 will be available from June.