  Sony to be "active player" with iPad rival

Despite having shown no interest in the tablet PC market in the past, the launch of Apple's iPad has seemingly inspired the Japanese consumers electronics giant to take a long hard look at its options.

At a Tokyo press conference Sony's chief financial officer told reporters: "that is a market we are also very interested in. We are confident we have the skills to create a product".

Sony does offer a range of "Reader" ebook readers, but whether the product would be an extension of this range, a touchscreen tablet Vaio or a large Walkman PMP is yet to be seen - Sony has plenty of options as to how it could position an iPad rival.

"Time-wise we are a little behind the iPad but it's a space we would like to be an active player in", the CFO said.