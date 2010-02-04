Sony to be "active player" with iPad rival
Despite having shown no interest in the tablet PC market in the past, the launch of Apple's iPad has seemingly inspired the Japanese consumers electronics giant to take a long hard look at its options.
At a Tokyo press conference Sony's chief financial officer told reporters: "that is a market we are also very interested in. We are confident we have the skills to create a product".
Sony does offer a range of "Reader" ebook readers, but whether the product would be an extension of this range, a touchscreen tablet Vaio or a large Walkman PMP is yet to be seen - Sony has plenty of options as to how it could position an iPad rival.
"Time-wise we are a little behind the iPad but it's a space we would like to be an active player in", the CFO said.
- Sky Mobile adds tablets to its data rollover plans from £13, iPads coming soon
- HP's Chromebook x2 is a detachable iPad Pro rival that's way cheaper
- You'll no longer have to press a button to talk to Alexa on the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 (2017)
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
- Apple iPad (2018) initial review: Pencil time
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 review: The tablet to finally replace your laptop?
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: Back to the drawing board?
- Apple iPad (2017) review: Solid, affordable full-size tablet
- Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
- Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Comments