Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Sony Mobile tablet news

Sony announces surprise Xperia product launch - new tablet anyone?

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Sony announces surprise Xperia product launch - new tablet anyone?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile has announced an event for later this month but has given few details on what to expect.

It took to Twitter to announce the virtual presentation, which will take place at 12am JST on Tuesday 26 October 2021 (that's 4am BST, 11pm EDT).

It'll be streamed on YouTube, with Sony encouraging potential users to subscribe to its channel.

Some are predicting the new product will be a phone, but we're not so sure. Some have even mentioned a Sony Xperia 1 IV. However, considering the Xperia 1 III was only released in August, we find that hard to believe.

We wouldn't be surprised, therefore, if Sony was moving back into the tablet market.

Nokia has recently made the same move, claiming that the demand for tablets has greatly improved in recent times, not least due to the pandemic and global lockdowns.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · · Updated

Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

And, considering how long it takes to implement a new product line, including remodelling factory lines, we wouldn't be surprised if several manufacturers are only now able to capitalise on the trend.

We'll find out for sure later this month.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 13 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Sony announces surprise Xperia product launch - new tablet anyone?
Sony announces surprise Xperia product launch - new tablet anyone? By Rik Henderson ·
Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon
Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Nokia returns to the tablet market with the Nokia T20
Nokia returns to the tablet market with the Nokia T20 By Chris Hall ·