  Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact makes appearance in official Sony documents

Sony appears to be working on a new Xperia Z3 tablet that's a smaller, upgraded version of the full-sized Z2 model.

The Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact leaked out after appearing on the user guide of the Sony BSC10 Bluetooth speaker. The Sony Xperia Z3 smartphone has already leaked a few times and is expected to appear at IFA in September. This new product should also be at the tradeshow alongside the phone as Sony, presumably, refreshes its entire mobile range.

According to the document there should be a Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact, but there is no mention of a Z3 Tablet that isn't compact. This leads us to believe the Compact might not simply be about screen size – it could refer to the thin profile of the device. Sony has impressed us with super slim tablets so far so going even thinner wouldn't be a surprise.

Few specifics about the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact are on show. If the tablet is similar to the leaked Z3 smartphone specs we can expect an impressive 2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor backed by a hefty 3GB of RAM. There could also be a super high resolution screen which would make sense for Sony who is pushing 4K content to help sell its 4K UHD TVs.

Expect to hear more from the IFA tradeshow from 4 September.

