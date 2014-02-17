  1. Home
  Tablets
  Tablet news
  Sony Mobile tablet news

Sony Castor specs and final name leak, 10.1-inch tablet called Xperia Z2 like the handset

  Sony Castor specs and final name leak, 10.1-inch tablet called Xperia Z2 like the handset
Speculation on a Sony Castor Android tablet has been rife of late, suggesting that the device could make a Mobile World Congress debut next week. Now a name and detailed specifications have leaked, lending further weight to an unveiling in Barcelona.

The 10.1-inch tablet will allegedly have a 1920 x 1200 Triluminos display, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM, @evleaks claims. It will come with Android 4.4 KitKat, he writes on his Twitter leak-centric account, and will be waterproof.

Other details include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 2-megapixel front-facing, and a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

READ: Rumoured Sony Xperia tablet leaks: Castor codename, Qualcomm-based chipset, and 4G and Wi-Fi variants

It is also claimed that the Z2 will have 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion. It will be just 6.4mm thick.

The screen resolution and many of the features are similar to the Xperia Tablet Z released last year, but the new processor represents a significant upgrade for the Z2, if the leak turns out to be genuine.

If it is coming to MWC, Pocket-lint will soon find out. We will be there in force to bring you all the news and hands-ons throughout the show.

