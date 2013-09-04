Sony shows off Vaio Tap 11 - "world’s thinnest" Windows 8 tablet PC set to rival Surface Pro

Want another all-in-one tablet hybrid? Here you go: While at IFA 2013 in Berlin, Sony announced the Vaio Tap 11.

Judging by the specs and look of this device, Sony is clearly trying to take on the Microsoft Surface Pro. It's 9.9mm thick - which, according to Sony, makes the Vaio Tap 11 the "world’s thinnest Windows 8 tablet PC". It also has a 1.5GHz Intel Core i5-4210Y processor, as well as an 11.6-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution.

The Vaio Tap 11 also comes with a wireless keyboard and touchpad, the combo doubling as a protective cover for the PC screen. There's even a responsive digitiser stylus included and infrared technology, so the Vaio Tap 11 can serve as an infrared remote for controlling TVs and other IR devices directly from the tablet PC itself.

On top of all these features, the Vaio Tap 11 supports NFC-enabled speakers, headphones and other audio devices. Other specs and hardware features include a single USB 3.0 port, micro-HDMI connector, microSD card slot, kickstand on the back, and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera powered by Exmor RS for PC.

The Vaio Tap 11 will be available in a choice of black or white finishes, but it won't launch in Europe until autumn 2013. There's no word yet on pricing.