  Win: A Sony Tablet Z courtesy of Elysium, in cinemas now!

To celebrate the release of Elysium, out in UK cinemas right now, Pocket-lintis offering one lucky reader the chance to win a Sony Tablet Z.

Elysium is set in the year 2154, where two classes of people exist: the very wealthy who live on a man-made space station called Elysium; and the rest, who live on the overpopulated, ruined planet Earth.

LIKE ELYSIUM ON FACEBOOK

Desperate to escape the crime and poverty rampant throughout the world, nothing is out of the question. There's only one man with the chance to bring equality: Max - played by Matt Damon - is an ordinary guy who will do anything to get to Elysium.

It's all very futuristic - much like the Sony Tablet Z. But you needn't be battling for equality with this slice of tablet wonderment. And it could be yours - all you have to do is correctly answer the question below, leave your details and cross those fingers.

FOLLOW SONY PICTURES UK ON TWITTER

Terms & Conditions:

Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply

The winner will be drawn at random from all the correct entries, and only they will be contacted personally. Prize must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. There will be no cash alternatives.

Sony Pictures UK and Pocket-lint do not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the Internet or email problems. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt. Entrants must supply full details as required on the competition page, and comply with all rules to be eligible for the prizes.

No responsibility is accepted for ineligible entries or entries made fraudulently.

Unless otherwise stated, the Competition is not open to employees of: (a) the Company; and (b) any third party appointed by the Company to organise and/or manage the Competition; and (c) the Competition sponsor(s).

This competition is a game promoted by Pocket-lint. Pocket-lint's decision is final in every situation and no correspondence will be entered into.

Pocket-lint reserves the right to cancel the competition at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control.

Entrants must be UK residents

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and to agree to be bound by them when entering this competition

Competition closes 23:59 on Sunday 15 September 2013

This competition has finished.