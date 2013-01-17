Sony Xperia Tablet Z will launch on 22 January, confirms Japan's NTT DoCoMo

Just a couple of days ago, Pocket-lint posted a stack of specifications for a rumoured Sony Xperia Tablet Z - the company's next entry into the Android tablet market. Now it seems that Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo has revealed when the device will be unveiled for the first time, and it's sooner than we thought.

Although Europeans will most likely get the first glimpse of the new Snapdragon S4-touting tablet at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February, leaked NTT DoCoMo information shows that the network plans to announce it in Japan on 22 January - next Tuesday.

It will then be "on display" from 23 January to 23 January at a "smartphone models special exhibition". The information was found online on the DoCoMo Smartphone Lounge, which has since been pulled, but not before Japanese site Blog of Mobile saw and reported on it.

What we know from the previous leak, the Sony Xperia Tablet Z will be have a 10.1-inch Full HD (1080p) screen, be powered by the aforementioned Snapdragon S4 processor, have 2GB of RAM and come with 32GB of on-board storage. Interestingly, its rear-facing camera will feature an 8-megapixel sensor - quite large in Android tablet terms.

We'll bring you more on the new tablet as we get it.