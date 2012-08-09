Sony Xperia Tablet pops up again

The Sony Xperia Tablet has made another appearance this time in the form of official press shots - albeit leaked ones.

The photos give a better insight into what we can expect from the Android tablet device – and the first to come under the Xperia banner – before it is unveiled at IFA this month.

Judging from the side view, the tablet will have a "chin" at the back of the device that almost looks like some kind of clip. We’re also privy to a two-tone back that looks to be made predominantly from aluminium but with some plastic edging.

The homescreen reaffirms that we can expect at least Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich with the Sony Xperia Tablet, though we’ll keep our fingers crossed that Sony might even bundle it with Jelly Bean. If you look closely you can also see Sony’s own Walkman app icon sitting on the homescreen.

Sony’s IFA press event is due to take place on 29 August.

Do you like the look of the Sony Xperia Tablet? Let us know in the comments below....